Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Hold

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNCA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,151,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $7,090,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

