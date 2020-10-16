Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Sell

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 102.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 65.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

