Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Hold

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.81. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 202,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.32 per share, with a total value of $10,000,024.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,024.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 17.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

