Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Hold

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

