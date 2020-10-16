Zacks Investment Research Lowers Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Accolade alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.22.

ACCD opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.31% of Accolade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accolade (ACCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.