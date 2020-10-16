Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer. The company’s product candidate, inodiftagene vixteplasmid, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It operates primarily in Cambridge, MA and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is based in CAMBRIDGE. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of Anchiano Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 364,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 4.91% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

