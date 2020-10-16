Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is driven by strength in semiconductor equipment demand and strong growth across all revenue segments. Further, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in IoT, communications, automotive and sensor solutions remained a positive. Strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. It remains optimistic about price elasticity of NAND, which is expected to bolster NAND customer spending. However, market uncertainties persist. Softness in semiconductor and display markets on account of slowdown in spending by memory and display customers’ spending is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of AMAT opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

