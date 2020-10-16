Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $820.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,405,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

