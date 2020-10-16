Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GMRE. ValuEngine upgraded Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $647.53 million, a PE ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 431.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,662 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.6% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,032,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 107,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 150,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 112,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 38.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

