Zacks Investment Research Lowers GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPX. Barrington Research assumed coverage on GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley raised GP Strategies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. B.Riley Securit raised GP Strategies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $180.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.