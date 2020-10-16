Zacks Investment Research Lowers Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. Imperial Tobacco Group has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

