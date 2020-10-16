Zacks Investment Research Lowers Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “
NLST stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $144.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.46.
Netlist Company Profile
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netlist (NLST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.