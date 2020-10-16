Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Shares of NASDAQ NREF opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero bought 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $140,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,826.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,853 shares of company stock worth $372,693 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 204,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

