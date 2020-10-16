Zacks Investment Research Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RICK. Sidoti increased their target price on RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 million, a PE ratio of -76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

