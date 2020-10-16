Zacks Investment Research Lowers TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA benefits from a stable subscriber base and higher rates. Solid contribution from acquisitions, a continued spike in subscription revenues and strong spending on political advertisements are major drivers. TEGNA’s buyouts of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates along with aggressive spending on political ads are likely to aid its top line in 2020. Markedly, TEGNA expects subscription revenues to be up at mid-twenties percentage and political revenues to contribute at least $370 million for the full year. However, increasing programming fees are expected to drag margins down in the near term. Further, TEGNA expects coronavirus-led shutdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines to persistently drain non-political advertising revenues in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.