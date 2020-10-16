Zacks Investment Research Lowers TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA benefits from a stable subscriber base and higher rates. Solid contribution from acquisitions, a continued spike in subscription revenues and strong spending on political advertisements are major drivers. TEGNA’s buyouts of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates along with aggressive spending on political ads are likely to aid its top line in 2020. Markedly, TEGNA expects subscription revenues to be up at mid-twenties percentage and political revenues to contribute at least $370 million for the full year. However, increasing programming fees are expected to drag margins down in the near term. Further, TEGNA expects coronavirus-led shutdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines to persistently drain non-political advertising revenues in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 57,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,021,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after buying an additional 4,014,631 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,462,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,338,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,890,000 after buying an additional 1,008,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 926,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after buying an additional 751,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

