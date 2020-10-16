Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Halfords Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Halfords Group stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $614.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.44. Halfords Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.27.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

