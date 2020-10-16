Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) to “Buy”

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HL Acquisitions from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. HL Acquisitions has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. On average, analysts predict that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

