Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to “Hold”

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IDYA. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

