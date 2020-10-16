Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $296.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $296.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.75. 2,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.60. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $295.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

