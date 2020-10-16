Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.63.

Shares of ZEN opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $448,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $4,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,825,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,218 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

