Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $391,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,023,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,257,511.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 500,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $32,865,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,523,387 shares of company stock valued at $194,374,720 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Zillow Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 174.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

