Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZMTP stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Zoom Telephonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of -0.17.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

