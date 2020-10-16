Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $501.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $411.00 to $501.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.50.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $22.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $558.59. 261,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,416,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $540.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,204.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,217 shares of company stock valued at $89,878,964. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.