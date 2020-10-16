Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $570.00 at Bank of America

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $475.00 to $570.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZM. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM traded up $22.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $558.59. 261,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,416,876. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 687.69, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.91. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $540.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $1,830,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,217 shares of company stock worth $89,878,964. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 65.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 92.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $357,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.