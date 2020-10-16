ZrCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $161,523.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $161,523.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00006006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00266989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.01421211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00149813 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

