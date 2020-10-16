Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,271,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,019 shares of company stock worth $3,174,674. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.