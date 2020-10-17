-$0.23 EPS Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). South Jersey Industries posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 33.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.3% during the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

