1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $775,745.50 in Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,725 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $775,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,588,692.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

