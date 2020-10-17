10,476 Shares in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $127.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.65. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $121.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

