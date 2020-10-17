1,119 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $8,742,519.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

