2,230 Shares in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CDW by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in CDW by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $130.62 on Friday. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.