297,021 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 297,021 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 5.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $54,892,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 679.9% during the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,495,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 2,175,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

