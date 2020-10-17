3,075 Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 294.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,702,000 after purchasing an additional 590,249 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $96.52 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,591 shares of company stock worth $8,725,230. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.