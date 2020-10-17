360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $18.06.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $472.75 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 355.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 642,865 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at $607,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at $244,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

