5,275 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 38,993 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Xilinx by 4.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,348 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 13.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $118.02 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.