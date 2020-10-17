800 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $46,099,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 109.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 221,463 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $298.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.40 and its 200 day moving average is $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

