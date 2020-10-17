A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

