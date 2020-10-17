Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Professional Planning

Professional Planning cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

