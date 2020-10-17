Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 936,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

