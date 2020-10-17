AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.77. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 206.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

