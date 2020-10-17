Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,505 shares of company stock worth $438,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 608,181 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 87.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 824,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 385,545 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,508,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 106.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 372,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 191,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,363,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,616,000 after purchasing an additional 154,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

