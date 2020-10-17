Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Sells $4,476,000.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.71. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $124.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

