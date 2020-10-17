Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald Joseph purchased 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Schelling purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

