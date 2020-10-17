AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE ASIX opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 17.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,660,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 250,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 8.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 934,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 844,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.