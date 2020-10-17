Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 188.0% from the September 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Affymax stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Affymax has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

