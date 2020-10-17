Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AFYA. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.21.

Afya stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Afya has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Afya will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Afya during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Afya by 98.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

