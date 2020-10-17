AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded AGCO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of AGCO opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,844 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,386,000 after acquiring an additional 719,824 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

