Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Securities raised Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

AGYS opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 50.5% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Agilysys by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Agilysys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

