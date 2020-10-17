AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $9.61 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.